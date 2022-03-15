Film crew spotted in Bucks could be shooting the latest Tom Hardy production

A film crew spotted in the area may be for a TV series produced by a Hollywood heartthrob, it has been claimed.

Black Park Country Park will be used for filming today (March 15) – sparking rumours it could be for a new mini-series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations, supported by Venom actor Tom Hardy.

A public notice recently appeared in the park notifying people of plans for small explosions, flashes, and smoke for filming purposes.

Tom Hardy might be working on television production in Bucks today

A film crew was also recently spotted in Wood Lane Close in Iver, according to local reports, shooting what looked like a “Christmas scene”.

Locals online also said Evreham Sports Centre had recently been used to shoot what they thought was Great Expectations.

Iver Independent Councillor Paul Griffin also hinted online that the filming may involve Tom Hardy, while mentioning a film crew had recently used West Wycombe Park for Ridley Scott’s upcoming blockbuster Kitbag, starring Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon.

Tom Hardy is currently listed on IMDB as an executive producer for Great Expectations, alongside Ridley Scott.

Councillor Griffin joked: “I think Napoleon is being filmed locally and some bloke called Tom something or other doing a smaller project too.”

“I heard they were filming at the Evreham Centre with Tom Hardy last week but don’t know if it’s connected,” local Joanne Penny said.

“Great Expectations,” another local online added. “Tom Hardy is in the vicinity.”

“Noisy filming activity, Tuesday, March 15, 11am-1pm. There will be several small, controlled explosions on the open space in Black Park,” a public notice reads.

“These will create a bang and also a flash and some smoke. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”