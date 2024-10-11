Fewer religious hate crime offences recorded by Thames Valley Police in past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home Office figures have shown that fewer religious hate crime offences were logged in the Thames Valley area over the past year.

The force recorded 125 religious hate crime offences in the year to March - down significantly from 257 the year before, representing a 51% fall during the past year.

In contrast, nationally there was a dramatic rise in hate crime offences, by 25% to a record 10,484 reported incidents.

They have risen steadily over the last decade, with just 2,264 recorded in 2023-2024.

Figures have shown Thames Valley Police recorded a reduction of hate crimes in the past year, despite an increase nationally

The soaring national figures were driven by a significant increase in hate crimes targeted at Jewish and Muslim people, following the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October last year.

Jewish-targeted hate crime offences more than doubled to 3,282, while offences against Muslims rose 13%.

They respectively accounted for a third and almost two-fifths of all religious hate crime offences.

A total of 31 police forces provided month-by-month data, which showed antisemitic hate crime peaked in October 2023 with 577 offences, while October to March saw more than triple the number of offences as between April 2023 and September 2023.

Islamophobic hate crime peaked in November with 362 offences, while monitoring group Tell Mama said it had recorded 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim hate and discrimination across the UK in the year since the October 7 attacks, the highest total it had noted in more than a decade.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government would "work tirelessly to tackle this toxic hatred".

"The appalling levels of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes outlined in today’s figures are a stain on our society, and this Government will work tirelessly to tackle this toxic hatred wherever it is found," she said.

"We must not allow events unfolding in the Middle East to play out in increased hatred and tension here on our streets, and those who push this poison - offline or online - must face the full force of the law.

"We must have zero tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia and every other form of heinous hate in Britain, and we back the police in taking strong action against those targeting our communities."