‘Festive VIPs’ receive a treat at Aylesbury retirement development

Retirees Helen Nicell and Irene McDermott received a Christmas gift to remember when they were selected as guests of honour at Churchill Retirement Living’s recent Festive Cheer event at Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen and Irene were each nominated as a ‘Festive VIP’ by friends who felt that they deserved a treat this Christmas. The event on Thursday 7th December included beautiful decorations, festive food and drink, and Christmas Carols performed by pupils from the local St Louis Catholic Primary School.

Churchill’s ‘Festive Cheer’ initiative had asked people up and down the country to nominate someone who deserved to be rewarded for their commitment to volunteering or charity work this year, or someone who is lonely or has faced some hard times, or simply a loved one who deserves to be spoiled this Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately neither of the nominees were able to attend the event, but Helen’s friend Trudi stepped in to pick up a Festive Hamper on her behalf, and Irene’s was delivered to her at home as she recovered from a knee operation.

Churchill Colleagues enjoy festive fun at Oscar Lodge in Aylesbury

Trudi said: “It was wonderful to be able to collect this generous gift from Churchill on behalf of my friend Helen. She has been very poorly recently so I feel she truly deserves some festive cheer this Christmas, and she was absolutely delighted to be nominated for this lovely prize. Thank you Churchill!”

Churchill’s Marketing Manager Tunji Quadri added: “According to Age UK, almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year. Our Festive Cheer events were designed to spread some seasonal magic, and we’re delighted to have done that for both Helen and Irene here in Aylesbury.”

Churchill provides purpose-built one and two bedroom privately-owned apartments for the over 60s, set amongst attractive landscaped gardens. All developments come with an Owners’ Lounge for events and socialising, a Guest Suite where family and friends can stay, a Lodge Manager, free parking, secure camera entry and a 24-hour call centre support system.