Female pedestrian suffers broken leg after Aylesbury collision involving car

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A woman broke her leg after being involved in a collision with a car when crossing a road in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the pedestrian suffered a serious injury when attempting to cross the road at Park Street at around 5.10pm on Thursday (28 November).

The woman, who is in her 50s, was crossing on Park Street at the Aylesbury junction with Lester Road when the collision with a grey Fiat 500 happened.

She sustained a broken leg and was rushed to hospital to receive surgery. This morning (3 December), the police force has confirmed she remains at the health facility in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police has added that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident at the time of writing.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Gent of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this collision or who has information that could assist this investigation to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240576611.

“If you were driving in the area at around the time of the collision and have dash-cam footage or any other video relating to it, I would urge you to please contact us.”