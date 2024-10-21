Female passenger injured after two-vehicle collision reported on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A woman sustained injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on the M40 last night (20 October).

At around 9.50pm there was a crash involving a black BMW and a white Mercedes van at junction 6 of the motorway.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the female passenger in the BMW sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment. The force adds that no one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Investigating officer PC Dean O’Dell of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I’m appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 at around 9.50pm on Sunday to please check your dash-cams and contact us if it has captured the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the collision.

“If you witnessed this, or have dash-cam footage, please make a report to us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240506643.”