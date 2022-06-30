Feast of music for all tastes in Buckingham

The Buckingham Summer Festival will bring three classical music concerts a day to the town from July 2 to 9.

Performers include Steinway artist Yuko Sano who will play in the Gala Concert on Saturday, July 9, and Sioned Williams who was until recently principal harpist at the BBC Symphony Orchestra, who performs in a Harp, Oboe & Flute concert on Monday, July 4.

For those who prefer to enjoy their music with a pint in hand, Buckingham Rugby Club has announced the line-up for its Beer and Music Festival on July 8 and 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buckingham Beer and Music Festival

Acts on Friday, July 8, include Tommy, The Platinums, 60s Juke Box and Krazy Kat Ladies.

Saturday, July 9, will see performances from the Buckingham Ukulele Group, Three Bar Fire, Muz n Jenks, The Retros, The Rock, Formations, The Straight Laces, Exclamartions, The Backyard Strays, Lyin’ Toads, Dan Buckland and Dave Cattermole.

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.