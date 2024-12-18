Fears council tax increase will be needed to meet funding shortfall for policing in Thames Valley

The Government's funding settlement does not provide the increase in core funding needed to relieve the pressure on the policing budget in Thames Valley.

That’s the damning view of Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber who says an increase in council tax will be needed to make up the shortfall.

He said: “I am pleased to see that the Home Office listened to my, and other PCC colleagues, concerns over Employer National Insurance contributions, however they have still not provided adequate funding to cover the police pay rise announced earlier this year.

“Along with other forces, an increase in Council Tax will be needed to keep the lights on – a third of the national £1bn increase announced by the Policing Minister is in fact expected to be funded by local council taxpayers.

“As a result, despite rhetoric about a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee from the Home Office, we may end up seeing a fall in overall police officer numbers at a time when I want to be protecting and investing in the frontline.

“We have already doubled the number of neighbourhood officers in the Thames Valley, and I am pleased to say that in the last year crime has continued to fall. It goes without saying however that I want to see continued improvements in policing and reductions in crime for our communities and this can only be achieved if the police receive proper funding and investment.

“The Chief Constable and I will be working through the financial implications of this settlement over the coming weeks.”