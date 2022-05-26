Father's Day event of reflection announced in Aylesbury commemorating late dads

At the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium’s chapel between 10am and noon there will be a special service devoted to dads.

Visitors will be able to light a candle in memory of their loved one.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium is part of the Westerleigh Group.

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium

The group aims to create centres that are pleasant, tranquil places to visit and reflect.

Vivienne Centala, site manager at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, said: “Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their father or father figure.

“Every year, we welcome many families to our grounds who come to lay flowers and commemorate their loved ones around Father’s Day.

“We hope that families will find comfort in their visit to us again this year.”

Outside of the Father’s Day event, the grounds will be open throughout the day.