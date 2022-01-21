Father and son running and cycling 74 miles to support Aylesbury charity which looked after their late mum and grandmother

A father and son from Aylesbury are teaming up to run and cycle 37 miles twice to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Daniel and George Hinds, set themselves the testing endurance challenge as a way to pay tribute to Wendy, Daniel's mum and George's grandmother.

They agreed on Florence Nightingale Hospice as a cause worth fundraising for, due to its staffs' professionalism and support when caring for Wendy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy died of leukaemia on December 16, care staff were always understanding and professional in their dealings with the Hinds family at a desperately challenging time.

While the Bucks district nurse team, staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and Wendy's GP at the Berryfields Medical Centre also offered exemplary support.

The hospice was chosen, because of its status as a not-for-profit organisation.

Daniel told the Bucks Herald: "When mum came out of hospital, [hospice staff] explained the medication.

They're raising money for Florence Nightingale Hospice

"They explained the process of what was going to happen, because she was coming out to pass away in effect.

"It was her wish that she didn't want to pass away in a hospital. They were on hand 24 hours a day to answer any questions.

"If the district nurse wasn't around, they would send a nurse out, if we were getting worried about mum, or anything else.

"They really were the saviors, nothing was too much trouble for them with zero notice.

Daniel and George Hinds

"They help people in the hospice they look after, as well as coming out into the community. Being charity-funded as well, it's a good way to say 'thank you' and give something back to them.

"If any money raised goes towards helping someone in a similar situation, that's a big bonus."

Daniel will be running the 37-mile trail, while George will be tackling the course on his bike, they're planning an overnight stay so they can complete the return leg the following day.

On March 26 they'll first tackle the popular course, just 24 hours later they'll shake off their achy muscles to do it all over again.

Daniel and George are asking people who want to support their run to donate on the Florence Nightingale donation page here.

They ask if you do contribute, that you mention 'Daniel and George Downs Link Journey', so the hospice knows the donation was linked to their fundraising efforts.

Throughout training for the gruelling challenge, Daniel and George will be sharing their progress on YouTube.

Initially Daniel started making videos for Wendy at a time when she was bedridden, but has now started sharing running challenges on the popular streaming site.

Daniel added: "Initially, we got a camera, because mum was stuck at home.

"She loved walking her dogs in the countryside, things like that. So we got a camera to film us on a dog walk, being out and about in Watermead and Bierton with lovely views of things.

"She was stuck in her bedroom looking out of the window at one view, so it was good to film stuff and put it on a tablet to show her.

"From there we wanted to give people something to focus on to help raise money for the charity.

"When we do the run itself we'll film that and try and make as big a show of that as we can do."

You can access the pair's YouTube channel here.

Speaking just over two months out from the big trek Guildford towards Brighton and Hove, Daniel seems relaxed about the challenge of running close to the distance of a marathon-and-a-half in one go.

He's an experienced runner, who recently completed a marathon and has ran 50 kilometres previously.

While George loves bike riding, and cycles into school each day from Watermead over to Bedgrove, weather conditions permitting.

Daniel said: "There's no doubt we'll finish it, even if we're crawling along.

"It is a step up, and you've got to take quite a long time to prepare and get your body ready. It's all good fun. You try and make it as fun as you can, take the camera out and film it.