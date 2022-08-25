Fast broadband boosts house prices says Buckingham estate agent
Having full-fibre broadband installed is proven to boost the value and saleability of your home, a Buckingham estate agent says.
Luke Jackson, branch partner at Michael Graham in Buckingham, said: “Now that working from home has taken hold, at Michael Graham we certainly find that fast broadband is at the top of our buyers’ list of priorities.
"A high-speed internet connection is vital these days and can often make the difference between ‘For Sale’ and ‘Sold’.
"A broadband speed boost can result in an increase of just over one per cent in the value of a home - that’s around £3,500 for an average-priced property in the UK.”
Access to ultra-fast internet has joined the list of house buyer demands, along with off-street parking and outside space, partly due increased numbers of people working remotely following the pandemic.
UK families are also using more devices that require an internet connection than ever before, with nine devices being connected at any one time.
Richard Arquati, from full-fibre broadband operator Gigaclear, said: “In the 1970s, design features such as avocado bathrooms and built-in bars were seen as potential property price boosters. Now, it’s much more about the practicalities of modern life.
"Most people want to be able to work from home, stream films and games and listen to music, all at the same time.
“Unfortunately, old broadband infrastructure cannot cope with this kind of usage, so it’s no wonder that full-fibre broadband is now an essential requirement for many when it comes to buying and selling homes.”
To find out about Gigaclear in your area, visit www.gigaclear.com and use the postcode checker.