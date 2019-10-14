Farm in Stoke Mandeville hosts a celebration of arts and crafts

Buckinghamshire Art and Crafts begins celebrating a month of anniversaries on Saturday 19 October.

Buckinghamshire Art & Crafts is a collection of five independent businesses, based at Layby Farm in Stoke Mandeville, who specialise in art and crafts. They offer everything from creative material suppliers to finished objects and art to purchase.

The five businesses are Obsidian Art Gallery, Fabric HQ, The Buckinghamshire Craft Guild, Freya Jones Spinning & Fibrecraft and By Hand Books.

Obsidian Art Gallery was established at Layby Farm 18 years ago. It has free to visit exhibitions throughout the year by selected British artists and makers, including paintings, photography, glass, jewellery, textiles, sculpture, hand-crafted furniture and more.

Fabric HQ moved to Layby Farm five years ago and sells a collection of fabrics, sewing machines and accessories. They also run regular workshops on a dress-making, soft furnishing, quilting, craft and more.

The Buckinghamshire Craft Guild is celebrating its second birthday in October. As well as selling their work they offer daily demonstrations, bringing the work on sale to life. The work on display is entirely local, hand made and exclusive.

Freya Jones also launched two years ago and offers spinning and fibrecraft courses, workshops and an extensive range of products for spinning, weaving and felting.

By Hand Books was established 11 years ago. They produce a range of contemporary, unique, handmade book collections for purchase or to order.

For more information call: 01296 612150 or visit here.