Fancy being a volunteer at Waddesdon Manor? Here's how you can find out more

Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a volunteer at Waddesdon Manor?

Well a special open day is being held soon for potential new helpers, so that they can decide whether to join the team.

Waddesdon is holding a Volunteer Open Day on Thursday 7 November (2.30-4.30pm) in the search for volunteers to join the House and Gardens teams.

The open day will offer the chance to chat with staff and existing volunteers about what it’s like to be part of the team at Waddesdon.

There will also be an opportunity to walk around the Water Garden with head gardener, Mike Buffin.

Helen Franklin, volunteer manager at Waddesdon, said: “We’d be lost without our team of volunteers here at Waddesdon.

"They do the most wonderful job of helping us engage with visitors, and we’re so grateful to have them as part of our team.

"Volunteers don’t need any specific experience, but an interest in Waddesdon and the National Trust, along with a positive attitude and willingness to learn are a must!”

Organisers say that Waddesdon’s Christmas season is an especially exciting time of year to start volunteering, with all manner of magical events taking place around the House and grounds.

They say that benefits of becoming a Waddesdon volunteer include meeting new people, gaining work experience, or seeing what goes on behind the scenes.

To find out more, and register your attendance to the open day, visit https://waddesdon.org.uk/whats-on/volunteer-open-day/

Alternatively, if you’re interested in volunteering but can’t attend the event, please contact volunteering manager Helen Franklin over email: helen.franklin@waddesdon.org.uk