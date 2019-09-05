Fancy a free kick about in Aylesbury?

Budding footballers across Aylesbury Vale can score themselves a free kick about this month at Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre and Swan Pool and Leisure Centre.

The two centres, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, are offering the chance to book a 3G artificial grass pitch on the weekend of the 28th and 29th of September, free of charge.

Since the Premier League season has well and truly kicked off, it’s a great chance for locals to practice their skills on the pitch to see if they can match up to the likes of Mo Salah and Harry Kane. From keen footy enthusiasts to those looking for a fun day out, all ages and abilities are welcome.

Chris Williams, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We want to give everyone the chance to try our fantastic 3G pitches out, and what better way to enjoy them than to practice for free.

“Grab some friends and make the most of our weekend offer by having a friendly kick about at our two leisure centres in Aylesbury and Buckingham. We’d encourage those interested to book their space soon, as this offer is guaranteed to be a hit.”

Pitches can be booked on a first come first served basis via email:

For Aqua Vale please email aquavaleinfo@everyoneactive.com

For Swan Pool please email swanpoolinfo@everyoneactive.com