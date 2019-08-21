Fancy a career in health and social care? Well this Aylesbury event could be right up your street

A special event for current or potential health and social care workers who are looking for a career change is being held at County Hall.

The Health and Social Care Event will be running on Saturday 7th September between 10 am and 3pm, and is for anyone already in the profession looking for a change, as well as those looking to get into the industry and school leavers just wanting to learn about careers in the industry.

The event is free and a number of Bucks County Council managers and practitioners will be there on the day, plus some guest speakers and a panel Q & A session with some industry experts.

Visitors are advised to being along a CV. Tickets are not compulsory, but registering prior to the event will mean that visitors receive important updates regarding the event agenda, key speakers and exclusive event details.

You can find out more on social media by visiting

Twitter: @BucksCC_careers

LinkedIn: Buckinghamshire County Council

Instagram: @buckscc_careers

On arrival visitors are asked to go to the entrance on the upper level (near the Friars Square entrance close to the Amazon lockers). There will be a member of staff to greet you and sign you in. Last entry will be at 2:45pm.

If you have any questions, please contact: resourcing@buckscc.gov.uk