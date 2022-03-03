Famous Thame kebab van wins yet another national award

Once again the famous kebab van in Thame has received national recognition for its sizzling food.

Yesterday (2 March), Atalay's Kebab Van announced it had won another title.

Jason and Joshua Atalay

The British Kebab Awards granted the prize to the famous van which has won this accolade on several occasions.

An Atalay's spokesman said: "We are delighted to announce that we have won the award for Best Kebab Van of the Year at the 2022 British Kebab Awards.

"Thank you to each and every one of our customers for all of your endless support over the years for us and what we do. We really appreciate it."

This time round, Resul Atalay, the founder of the business attended the event in person, while his twin sons, Jason and Joshua, who masterfully run the van on Thame High Street, were also pictured with the award.

Founder Resul Atalay

Atalay's previously won the award in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Atalay's popularity skyrocketed in the last decade when the late Dominic Stanway-Williams declared its kebabs the best in the world.

When the marketeer failed to locate a more delicious eat during his months backpacking around the globe.