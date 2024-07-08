Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A famous police horse is set to enjoy the retired life in Buckinghamshire following years of service.

Animal charity, The Horse Trust, has announced it will be looking after Oliver, fondly known as ‘Oli Bobs’, newly retired Metropolitan Police Horse.

Oliver has retired to live with the Princes Risborough based charity and was given a special send off from charity officials.

He was the star of The Horse Trust’s annual fundraising event and is best known for the work he did with the London force.

Oliver is retiring at 18

The Horse Trust says he has been a guiding force for novice riders, providing them with the confidence and skills needed to excel. Senior officers have frequently relied on Oliver for his steadfastness and reliability, especially during public order and ceremonial events.

He was often part of crowd control teams at major football matches, rugby tournaments, music concerts, protests, and marches across Greater London.

Oliver was also regularly on patrol at royal ceremonial events, gun salutes, royal carriage escorts, army and cavalry escorts, and was at the funeral processions of Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher.

A charity spokesperson said: “Oliver is truly a horse full of character. His loving nature towards people and his fondness for affection make him a beloved companion. Known for his keen interest in people and exceptional ability to search for food and treats, Oliver's personality shines brightly. His bravery is complemented by his calm demeanour, as he remains unbothered in the face of potential challenges. While he sometimes doesn't know his own size, he remained polite and very well-mannered, making him a delight to work around.”

Oliver was a regular at high profile police events

Oliver has also played a significant part in community engagement. He has entertained crowds at youth centres, school visits, community fairs, engagement events, public order open days, and recruitment events.

He has retired due to suffering with Kissing Spine syndrome, he is set to start his retirement at the age of 18.

Jeanette Allen, CEO at The Horse Trust, said: “It was such a privilege to formally retire Oliver at our annual Horses, Hounds and Heroes Open Day” to see him led in, looking stunning, escorted by the newest generation of Metropolitan Police Horses was truly moving. Having his saddle removed for the final time, in front of the crowd, was a very special and highly emotional moment for the Met Mounted Section and for all of us looking on. He has immense presence, and we are thrilled to now going this very special boy to our herd here. Happy retirement Oliver, we are thrilled to have you.”

Oliver is described as having left an ‘indelible mark’ on the London police force and is known for his bravery and leadership, and affectionate nature.

A charity spokesperson added: “We are overjoyed to welcome Oliver into a restful and relaxing retirement, full of the love he so richly deserves.”