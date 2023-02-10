A famous butchers which has operated on Thame High Street for over 50 years has closed with immediate effect.

Newitt's in Thame announced its closure on Wednesday (8 February) citing the pandemic and soaring costs as two key reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years Newitt's has served customers with cuts of meats and poultry products and is renowned across the South of England.

Newitt's in Thame High Street

A spokesman for the butchers said: “It is with regret that we’ve taken the difficult decision to close the business with immediate effect.

“The downturn in High Street footfall post covid and astronomical increases in energy and fuel costs means that it's no longer viable for us to continue trading.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as signing off the spokesperson for the popular butchers also had a message for Thame and Aylesbury residents in light of the closure.

They added: “It is with regret that we’ve taken the difficult decision to close the business with immediate effect.

Read more: Aylesbury school celebrates national wildlife initiative

“The downturn in High Street footfall post Covid and astronomical increases in energy and fuel costs means that it's no longer viable for us to continue trading.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The butchers has disabled comments on its goodbye post on Facebook, but judging by the 123 times the post has been shared, it is clear that the business will be missed.

Such was the business' strong reputation it held a 4.85 out of five rating on Google.

On Twitter Oxfordshire residents have lamented the “awful news” and expressed their sadness at seeing the popular store close.

One reply said: “Such sad news to be reading this - quality of food being served is second to none in this area. Something has to be done regarding the ridiculous fuel costs before we lose all the shops and nothing to go out for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another poster said: “So so sorry for you, I’ve enjoyed both your food and service over the years. Your Scotch pies can’t be beaten.”

These responses are typical of the high regard the butchers was held in.