Famous Bucks charity announces return of late summer show after five-year hiatus

A famous charity in Bucks has announced the return of its late summer show after a five-year hiatus.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf people is inviting residents to an event including demos, shows, face painting and traditional children’s games, plus rides and other attractions.

The Late Summer Show returns this Sunday (10 September) at its training centre in Saunderton.

Hear Dogs for Deaf People considers the show its flagship event.

The national charity based near Princes Risborough trains clever dogs to alert their deaf partner to life-saving and important sounds such as smoke alarms, doorbells and cooker timers.

Visitors can see the hearing dogs in action as they show off their sound and support skills. They can also enter their own dog into the fun dog show, with a prize for, among other things, the waggiest tail.

Among the games younger visitors can enjoy are children’s games and rides, such as ‘hook a duck’, chairoplane, and swing boats, it also has a soft play area.

For those who have worked up an appetite after those activities, there will be treats on offer, such as pizzas to fish and chips. Vegans and vegetarian options will be available too.

Live music will also be performed at the Bucks showcase.

The show will be held between 11am and 4pm in the grounds of The Grange, Haw Lane, Saunderton. Ticket pricing can be found online.

Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs along, but they should be kept on a lead.