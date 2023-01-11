Famous Aylesbury-based charity celebrates record-breaking year raising £1.5m

A famous charity based in Aylesbury has celebrated a record-breaking year raising £1.5 million for care programmes.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shops raised the highest amount of money it has managed since its first store opened in Aylesbury in 1993.

Also the charity states its stores served more customers and received more donations than ever before as well.

Shops have been launched throughout Buckinghamshire

People donated clothes, bric-a-brac, media and furniture to various Florence Nightingale shops where 100% of the profits go to the charity.

“Every day we are taken aback by the generosity of local people who give us such lovely things to sell. Giving to one of our shops is a brilliant thing to do in so many ways – it helps the environment, it supports the local economy, and it helps us deliver the best hospice care for everyone who needs it in the local area.

"Put simply, we sell your stuff to raise money to care for those you know and love. What could be better than that?” says Lily Caswell, head of retail at the charity.

Two new Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity shops are set to open this year in Beaconsfield and Hazelmere, while the organisation is also expanding its online sales team.

The charity is putting a callout for anyone who is having a post-Christmas declutter to think about bringing their unwanted clothes, household items and media to their nearest shop. Florence Nightingale Hospice stores are spread across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire from Buckingham down to Marlow.

“Last year we kept 626 tonnes of goods out of landfill, through reselling and recycling, so donating to us not only supports a fantastic local cause but also reduces your impact on the environment,” adds Lily.

Florence Nightingale Hospice delivers end-of-life care to patients at Buckinghamshire NHS facilities and at patients’ homes.

While palliative and end-of-life care services can also be provided to people within the hospice’s grounds itself.

