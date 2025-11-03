Thames Valley Police has released a missing person's appeal for Simon, last seen in Buckingham at the end of September

The family of a missing man last seen in Buckingham at the end of September are very concerned for his welfare, according to police.

Simon, who is in his fifties, was last seen more than a month ago in Buckingham, according to a missing persons appeal posted on Thames Valley Police’s Aylesbury Vale Facebook page on Monday November 3.

Anyone who has seen Simon or has information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43250545710.

