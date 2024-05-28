Family pays tribute to well known Aylesbury man and local champion Stan Ball after his passing aged 88

Stan Ball has passed away aged 88. He became an Honorary Member of the International Al Jolson Society due to his love and commitment to the entertainer. He was also the UK Representative for the International Al Jolson Society which included contact with entertainer Brian Conley who starred in the London and latter National stage show 'Jolson'. Photos: Ball family.

The family of a well known Aylesbury man and local champion Stan Ball has paid tribute to him after his passing aged 88.

Stanley Arthur William Ball of Elmhurst was born on March 14 1936 and passed away on May 19 his family has confirmed.

A loving and loyal husband, kind and supportive dad, proud grandad and young at heart great grandad, Stan Ball was well known across Aylesbury and was an avid Bucks Herald reader and important local contact.

Stan was born in Morden, Surrey on 14th March 1936, the youngest of three with two older sisters, Beryl and Dorothy.

Stan met his wife, Val, at Bognor Regis Beach in the Summer of 1964. They married at Weston on the Green church on 1st July 1967. They were happily married for 56 wonderful years. Photo: Ball family

He grew up during the Second World War in outer London and survived the harsh and difficult times that came with a World War.

He attended Wallington County Grammar School but Stan's father passed away when he was just 14 so he had to give up school and go to work to help support his family. His first job was an office junior at a solicitors in London. He was a Warehouse and Shipping Manager for Oral-B Laboratories in Aylesbury for 25 years from 1980.

Over the years he gave up his time for many local charities and organisations including schools and sports clubs attended by his children. For several years he helped at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio and, after retiring, spent time as a volunteer hospital driver taking patients to their appointments.

His passion from a young age was the singer, Al Jolson. Stan became an Honorary Member of the International Al Jolson Society due to his love and commitment to the entertainer. He was also the UK Representative for the International Al Jolson Society which included contact with entertainer Brian Conley who starred in the London and latter National stage show 'Jolson'.

He lived on the Elmhurst estate in Aylesbury for more than 50 years, originally on Cannock Road and then moving to Elmhurst Road. During the time there he was involved in the Residents Association trying to solve local issues for the benefit of all who lived on the estate.

Stan was also involved in the Bypass Aylesbury Now movement which campaigned for a bypass to be built around the town. Now, two decades on, it seems his fears about Aylesbury becoming ever more congested were well founded – as anybody who uses the town’s road network will attest.

Even at the age of 82, Stan wanted to give back to the community. He volunteered at his grandson’s school helping the children with their reading. He also spent time talking to local cub groups of his experiences as a child growing up during the Second World War. Stan was always keen to point out that he did not want to glorify war but instead show the children how lucky they were compared to previous generations.

In his final few years, Stan and Val enjoyed attending a local club for seniors called Monday Contact Club. They both called it their 'Happy Place'.

“Dad loved everyone and he was a real 'people person’,” his family said in a tribute.

"He would do anything to help anyone no matter their age, colour or creed.

“The family have been overwhelmed with the countless messages, calls and cards offering love and support. They take great comfort from this.