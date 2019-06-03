Family fun at Friars Square during half-term

Friars Square Shopping Centre hosted a charity fete on Wednesday May 29 featuring games, activities and entertainment for all ages.

The event raised £460 towards Friars Funds It, the shopping centre’s community funding initiative to support local groups and charities.

There was fun for everyone at the Friars Square family fete last week - here one-year-old Nina Nevin enjoys some crafty fun with her mum

There were lots of fun games to play including Nerf Shoot, Splat the Rat, Name the Teddy and Beat the Goalie.

Games cost 20p a go and if youngsters completed five games they were awarded a medal for their efforts.

Youngsters also got creative at a craft make and take workshop and decorated cut-outs of ice creams, teddy bears, flags and windmills.

Entertainment was provided by Aylesbury based country and western band A Little Bit Country.

Friars Square Shopping Centre manager Andy Margieson presents a cheque for 1,000 to Sophie Batt from the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

Friars Square Shopping Centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We enjoyed seeing lots of families join in the fun at our fete and they helped us raise lots of money for local groups.

“Thanks to them, and our staff who worked really hard putting the games together for the event, Friars Funds It will be able to help more local charities and community groups.”

The first payments from the Friars Funds It scheme are being split between the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity, Lindengate and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

£1,000 will go to the hospice for their new at home service - where a team of six highly skilled nurses work across Aylesbury Vale to give round the clock care to patients in their own homes as they near the end of their life.

Hands up for Hoopla - Isabella Hutcherson, aged nine, prepares to throw

£1,000 was donated to Wendover based mental health charity Lindengate who will use the donation towards the purchase of a defibrillator.

Finally, £500 was donated to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces.

Rose (6) and Jay-D (9) Unsworth with Tobey Lack (12) were not allowed to eat all the sweets - but did have a go at guessing how many there were in the jar!