Family escape before devastating fire destroys house near Thame

A home in nearby Tetsworth was destroyed in a fire potentially started by a battery powered item which malfunctioned.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews, a command unit, and four engines to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four crews were sent to the blaze

The fire broke out at roughly 10pm on Saturday, the fire service states the family got out ‘moments before’ the property was overrun.

Firefighters worked ‘tirelessly to control and prevent the severe’ fire spreading to the adjoined house next door.

Since the fire was extinguished Thames Valley Police and the fire service have been inspecting the area ensuring it is safe.

While the cause of the fire is not known for certain, the fire service’s initial findings suggest the cause might have been a battery powered item on charge which malfunctioned.