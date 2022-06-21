Families brave the weather to Picnic on the Pitch in Buckingham

Despite wind and rain, the event, organised by Buckingham Town Council as part of the town-wide Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, went ahead.

And as soon as the rain stopped and the sun came out, families arrived to show their support and enjoy the live music and fun on offer – including plenty of cake.

Children were excited to be greeted by Spider-Man and Elsa mascots and had fun making badges and having their faces painted.

Picnic on the Pitch

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “I would like to thank all the volunteer officers and people who attended Picnic on the Pitch, which gave an opportunity for the community to meet on this auspicious occasion.

"It was positive to see so many people engaging in conversation within a shared experience on the day and hope those who attended enjoyed themselves at this community event.”

Typical bank holiday weather at Picnic on the Pitch