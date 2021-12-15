Families agree the Buckingham Christmas Parade was worth the wait

It was worth the wait for Buckingham people, who turned out in force to cheer and watch the town's Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Last year's annual Buckingham Christmas Parade sadly had to be cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

While there were fewer entries than usual in this year's parade, the crowd's enthusiasm was undimmed and families turned out in droves to enjoy the spectacle.

The theme for the parade was Worldwide Fashion through the Ages.

Parade Committee chairman, Howard Mordue, said: "It was great to see so many people turn out to support the parade after a gap of two years.

"From the First World War horse-drawn ambulance to the latest Tesla cars, the parade spanned the ages.

"It was good to thank the Swan Practice and NHS colleagues, who walked at the front of the parade, and we had a great turnout of historic and classic vehicles.

Howard added: "The Parade Committee particularly thank the many entries, the marshals who volunteered to help and the town council who support the event."

The next Buckingham Christmas Parade is planned for December 10, 2022, and the theme will be announced in the new year.

The winners of the 2021 Buckingham Christmas Parade were:

Adult Float - 1st Young Farmers, 2nd Buckingham Table

Adult Walkers - 1st St Edmund's Maids Moreton, 2nd Beckett Aerials

Junior Walkers - 1st Buckingham Primary School, 2nd Autism Early Support

Chairman’s Cup - Devil’s Horsemen, for their support of the parade over many years.

There were also six commendations - 1563 Buckingham Air Cadets, 1st Maids Moreton Cubs and Scouts, 3rd Buckingham Scouts, Buckingham AED Project, Buckingham Library and Paragon.

