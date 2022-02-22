Fallen tree on powerline forces closure on busy road near Aylesbury

Bucks Council has announced a road closure is in effect on a popular road near Aylesbury this afternoon (22 February).

From 4:30pm Bucks Council has sent its transport team to Risborough Road (the A4010) to remove a tree which has fallen onto a powerline.

The council advises that motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The council is advising residents to avoid this road

While a signed diversion has been organised, the local authority is expecting the closure to cause a backlog of traffic on surrounding roads.

Yesterday, the local authority revealed its Transport for Buckinghamshire team had dealt with 380 callouts mainly relating to felled trees.

As three separate storms have raised havoc in the Aylesbury Vale area and beyond, with treacherous gusts causing destruction.