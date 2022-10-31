Fall of Mrs Thatcher dramatised in free University of Buckingham Fireside Chat

A semi-dramatisation of the fall of Britain's first female Prime Minister is the unusual offering this week from the University of Buckingham.

Entitled The Fall of Mrs Thatcher, the event on Wednesday, November 2, is the latest in the series of Fireside Chats hosted by vice-chancellor James Tooley at his Church Street residence.

The semi-dramatisation will be performed by Lord Moore, the authorised biographer of Margaret Thatcher, Lord Moore, with former Spectator journalist Kate Ehrman.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher speaking at a political conference in the early 1980s. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

The event takes place at Ondaatje Hall from 6pm to 7pm, with doors opening at 5.30pm for drinks and nibbles.

Lord Moore is the authorised biographer of Margaret Thatcher. The final volume, Herself Alone, was published in 2019.

He has been editor of The Spectator, The Sunday Telegraph and The Daily Telegraph, and continues as a columnist for the Daily Telegraph and The Spectator. He was given a life peerage to become Lord Moore of Etchingham.Kate Ehrman was formerly on the editorial staff of The Spectator and assisted Charles Moore in preparing his Thatcher biography. She writes book reviews for The Oldie and works for Garsington Opera.

