Failed road in Buckingham must be repaired as soon as possible, town council says

A failed road in Buckingham, which town councillors have repeatedly asked to be fixed, is still awaiting repair after five years.

Top Angel, one of the main routes through Buckingham Industrial Estate, between Great Slade and Osier Way, has collapsed due to heavy vehicles delivering to factories and units, the town council says.

And it says, despite repeated requests to the local highways authority, Transport for Bucks (TfB) to have the road maintained, nothing has been done.

The road surface has collapsed at Top Angel in Buckingham

In a letter to county councillor Robin Stuchbury in December 2021, a TfB spokesperson said: "The local Area Technician has raised a job for the area but believes that it requires the Capital Maintenance team to carry out the works, as two large areas need to be reconstructed.

"In addition to this, the area is right outside the entrance to two large industrial parks and would require a closure, creating potential havoc for the businesses."

Two days later Buckinghamshire Council’s Strategic Sites planning committee approved outline plans for 420 houses off Osier Way, and one of the entrances to the new development will be off Top Angel.

Town councillors say that, if there was a catastrophic incident at one of the industrial premises on Osier Way or Great Slade, Top Angel would be the only emergency exit from the area.

Part of the collapsed road surface at Top Angel

They also say a temporary closure would be not as disruptive as TfB claims, as Top Angel is not actually at the entrance to either industrial area.

Councillor Mark Cole, who chairs Buckingham Town Council's planning committee, said: "The longer it is left, the worse it will get, and shortly it is going to be expected to cope with the estate development traffic.

"Members want the failed areas dealt with as soon as possible, but even our shire councillors are unable to get a positive response."

Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport at Buckinghamshire Council, said: "We apologise for the inconvenience to drivers using Top Angel road in Buckingham.