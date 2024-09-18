Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Extra police patrols will be in place across the Thames Valley this week as the force focuses on spiking, as part of a national week of action.

In the Thames Valley additional Project Vigilant patrols will be in place, with police encouraging licensed premises to run Ask for Angela training, while advice to help prevent drink spiking will be promoted.

Project Vigilant sees officers carry out patrols outside nightclubs, bars and pubs, to identify individuals who may be displaying signs of predatory behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ask for Angela is an initiative to support people who find themselves in situations on a night out where they feel uncomfortable.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has welcomed extra patrols in the region as part of a focus on tackling drink spiking

Spiking is the process where an individual puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or body without their consent, and Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said it was “a frightening experience.”

“Being spiked can be a frightening experience and can make victims vulnerable to other crimes,” Barber said.

“I recently joined a Project Vigilant deployment in Newbury, witnessing first-hand how this pioneering approach is working to disrupt predatory behaviour and help prevent sexual violence in our night time economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intensification weeks such as this week’s on spiking are important in bringing operational focus to certain crimes, but creating safer spaces in our night time economy and tackling violence against women and girls is a year-round priority for Thames Valley Police.”

Anyone who is the victim of spiking is encouraged to report it to police via the 101 number or through an online reporting form.