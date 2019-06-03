Extra cycle parking laid on for this year's Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest event

Extra cycle parking will be provided to encourage more visitors to travel on two wheels to this year's Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest on Saturday June 22.

With lots of people expected to celebrate the literary and arts festival, a sponsor of the festival, Aylesbury Garden Town, will provide extra cycle parking outside the University Campus Aylesbury Vale building on Walton Street as well as the public bicycle racks located across the town.

Library image of a cycle rack in Aylesbury town centre

Chair of the Aylesbury Garden Town delivery board councillor Bill Chapple OBE said: “We’re delighted to be part of the hugely popular WhizzFizzFest celebrating Aylesbury’s literary heritage.

“The festival has a fantastic turn-out from local people and providing extra places for cycle parking so they can choose not to come by car will make getting to the festival cheaper and more environmentally friendly, which is great now that Aylesbury’s a garden town.”

Aylesbury Garden Town will be playing a big part in this year’s festival, with its bicycle bus appearing in the parade.

In the run-up to the event, a ‘win a bike’ competition is running for children under 16.

To enter children will need to draw a picture of how they think they will travel to school in the year 2050.

The winner will receive a new bike from local company Otec Bikes, with three runners-up receiving cycle vouchers.

The winning designs will also decorate the bicycle bus within the WhizzFizzFest parade.

All the details can be found at www.aylesburygardentown.co.uk/bikecompetition with the competition closing on Monday June 10.