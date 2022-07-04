Expert predicts dry, warm and very warm weather in Aylesbury Vale this week

In meteorology, observations are compared to a climate average.

We use a 30 year climate average as that gives a long enough period to judge the normal weather conditions in a location taking into account year to year volatility.

Recently we started using the 1991-2020 climate period, which as you might expect is warmer than the previously used 1981-2010 climate period.

Sunny weather is set to continue

Despite being compared with the new warmer 1991-2020 climate period, all 6 months of 2022 have been warmer than average across the UK.

In fact, August 2021 was the last month where the UK did not report a temperature above the new 1991-2020 average.

However, even last August was actually 0.1C above the old 1981-2010 climate average.

Despite all months of 2022 being warmer than normal so far, the UK did have over 50% more frosts than average in April due to lots of clear skies overnight.

In fact, Sennybridge in Powys recorded a temperature of -7.5C in the early morning of the third which was the lowest temperature in Wales in the whole of the 2021-22 winter period.

However, the chilly nights in April were offset by high daytime temperatures.

Most months in the UK have also been drier than average so far in 2022 with only February and May seeing wetter than normal months.

That theme will continue through the rest of this week and into next week.

There will be variable amounts of cloud with the odd spot of rain over the next couple of days.