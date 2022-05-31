Expansion application launched at travellers site near Aylesbury with family alleging racism

Mr and Mrs Doe have submitted to Bucks Council a partially retrospective change of use application for plots on Askett Lane in Princes Risborough.

Plans outline the (part-retrospective) conversion of the 1,700 sqm site to station one mobile home, two touring caravans and one utility block, for an extended family.

Two parking spaces will be created.

Another recent application seeks (part-retrospective) permission for three static caravans, three touring caravans and a new utility block, plus four parking spaces.

According to a planning statement associated with that recent scheme, the family felt it could “no longer live a roadside existence” when the mother of Mrs Doe was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and Mr Doe experienced heart problems.

That application is still awaiting a decision.

It is understood works began at the “unauthorised traveller site” back in 2017.

Both schemes are resubmissions of an earlier application dismissed at appeal in January 2020.

But local objectors claim the site shows a “disregard to any planning rules” and is a “complete eyesore”.

“I object to the development of this site due to the damage and disregard to the environment and disregard to any planning rules and regulations,” said Miss Zara Patterson. “Villagers have to go through the proper channels to even improve their own properties, so to see people throw down hardcore, park caravans and lorries and ‘move in’ with total disregard to gaining permission is unjust.”

“The site for which planning has been sought for is one of many marked out and sold in the same field and to grant planning would set a precedent,” said Mr Matthew Jeffs. “The plots are also a complete eyesore showing no regard for the countryside and others that live in the vicinity.”

“As two years has now elapsed since permission was refused and no suitable alternative sites have been found for this extended family, this application is made to address issues raised by the appeal decision,” a planning statement reads.

“From the perspective of this family, being settled is far better than living in housing where they felt totally isolated from their own traveller community and experience racial abuse.

“This site has enabled the extended family to live together in accordance with their traditional way of life.”