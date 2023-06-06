Excited children have a ‘tail’ to tell after meeting real live mermaids in Aylesbury

Children were excited to meet ‘real-life mermaids’ at a special screening of The Little Mermaid at Aylesbury Odeon.

‘Princess Shannon’, who runs Snow Princess Parties Buckinghamshire was the organiser of the Mermaid Meet and Greet event

She said: “With the new Little Mermaid film coming out, I thought it would be lovely to put on a mermaid screening event for all the children – and grown-ups - in the local area.

The mermaids outside Aylesbury Odeon

“We set up a table in the foyer where children could come and collect mermaid goodies, meet real-life mermaids and have their photos taken. We also raised money for the charity Mind.

“It was such a joy seeing the children’s faces as they saw us. So many of them just stood there with their mouths open in shock. They kept looking at their grown-ups in disbelief, as if to say, ‘Are you seeing these real-life mermaids, Mum?’

“We then went into the screening and watched the new Little Mermaid film with the children. It was such an amazing film and I kept hearing children whisper, ‘The mermaids are here with us!’.

"Afterwards, when we were walking out of the screening, loads of children stood up and waved us out. They were jumping up and down in their seats and blowing us kisses - it was just so adorable.

Inside the cinema

“It felt so wonderful that we were able to turn going to the cinema into such a magical event..”

Shannon is hoping to host more events at Aylesbury Odeon in the future, and you can contact her by email or call 07548 915160.