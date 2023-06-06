News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Excited children have a ‘tail’ to tell after meeting real live mermaids in Aylesbury

‘It was such a joy seeing the children’s faces as they saw us’
By Hannah Richardson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Children were excited to meet ‘real-life mermaids’ at a special screening of The Little Mermaid at Aylesbury Odeon.

‘Princess Shannon’, who runs Snow Princess Parties Buckinghamshire was the organiser of the Mermaid Meet and Greet event

She said: “With the new Little Mermaid film coming out, I thought it would be lovely to put on a mermaid screening event for all the children – and grown-ups - in the local area.

The mermaids outside Aylesbury OdeonThe mermaids outside Aylesbury Odeon
The mermaids outside Aylesbury Odeon
Most Popular

“We set up a table in the foyer where children could come and collect mermaid goodies, meet real-life mermaids and have their photos taken. We also raised money for the charity Mind.

“It was such a joy seeing the children’s faces as they saw us. So many of them just stood there with their mouths open in shock. They kept looking at their grown-ups in disbelief, as if to say, ‘Are you seeing these real-life mermaids, Mum?’

“We then went into the screening and watched the new Little Mermaid film with the children. It was such an amazing film and I kept hearing children whisper, ‘The mermaids are here with us!’.

"Afterwards, when we were walking out of the screening, loads of children stood up and waved us out. They were jumping up and down in their seats and blowing us kisses - it was just so adorable.

Inside the cinemaInside the cinema
Inside the cinema

“It felt so wonderful that we were able to turn going to the cinema into such a magical event..”

Shannon is hoping to host more events at Aylesbury Odeon in the future, and you can contact her by email or call 07548 915160.

The mermaids joined the children for the screeningThe mermaids joined the children for the screening
The mermaids joined the children for the screening
Related topics:AylesburyBuckinghamshireMind