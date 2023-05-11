Excellent rating for Aylesbury care home for people with learning disabilties

Manager of The Crossings Lesley Allister with one of the service users

An Aylesbury care home for four people with profound learning disabilities has received an ‘Excellent’ rating in a recent 'Provider Assessment and Marketing Management Solution' (PAMMS) review by Bucks Council.

This is the second time in a row that The Crossings, run by Hightown Housing Association, has been rated 'Excellent' – indicating a service that is performing exceptionally well and in certain key areas is exceeding the regional standards.

Bucks Council assessed various aspects of the scheme, including quality of support plans and risk assessments, delivery of activities and support in the community, health and safety, accident and incident reporting, and medication procedures.

Hightown’s head of regulated services, Francis Zvoma, said: "This positive PAMMS report is the result of the passion and commitment from each staff member who works at the service to ensure that our service users live a fulfilled and enriched life.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their hard work and making the service users feel happy and content in their home."

Hightown is a charitable housing association operating in Bucks, Herts, Beds and Berks that aims to help people who need support and care or who cannot afford to buy or rent a home at market values.

It does this by building hundreds of new homes and providing care and supported housing services for a wide range of people.