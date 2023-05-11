News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Excellent rating for Aylesbury care home for people with learning disabilties

‘This positive report is the result of the passion and commitment from each staff member’

By Hannah Richardson
Published 11th May 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Manager of The Crossings Lesley Allister with one of the service usersManager of The Crossings Lesley Allister with one of the service users
Manager of The Crossings Lesley Allister with one of the service users

An Aylesbury care home for four people with profound learning disabilities has received an ‘Excellent’ rating in a recent 'Provider Assessment and Marketing Management Solution' (PAMMS) review by Bucks Council.

This is the second time in a row that The Crossings, run by Hightown Housing Association, has been rated 'Excellent' – indicating a service that is performing exceptionally well and in certain key areas is exceeding the regional standards.

Bucks Council assessed various aspects of the scheme, including quality of support plans and risk assessments, delivery of activities and support in the community, health and safety, accident and incident reporting, and medication procedures.

Hightown’s head of regulated services, Francis Zvoma, said: "This positive PAMMS report is the result of the passion and commitment from each staff member who works at the service to ensure that our service users live a fulfilled and enriched life.

Most Popular

"I would like to thank all the staff for their hard work and making the service users feel happy and content in their home."

Hightown is a charitable housing association operating in Bucks, Herts, Beds and Berks that aims to help people who need support and care or who cannot afford to buy or rent a home at market values.

It does this by building hundreds of new homes and providing care and supported housing services for a wide range of people.

The housing association currently manage over 8,000 homes, mostly in Aylesbury Vale, Dacorum, St Albans, Watford, North Herts and Hertsmere, and employs over 1,000 staff, mainly in its care and supported housing schemes.

Related topics:HightownAylesburyHightown Housing Association