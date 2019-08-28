Ex-soldier and Paralympian Derek Derenalgi to launch this year's Waterside Festival

Paralympian Derek Derenalagi will be launching this year’s Waterside Festival, which takes place at Aylesbury’s canal basin on Saturday 14 September.

Derek was injured by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in July 2007 while serving with the Worcestershire Sherwood Foresters Regiment.

One of the first soldiers to get support from the Help for Heroes charity, Derek tried his hand at track and field sports and went on to set two British records in the shot put and won gold in the F57/58 discus at the IPC Athletics European Championships.

He also competed at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London in discus - an amazing turnaround in the five years since his injury.

Derek commented on the upcoming festival launch:

"I am delighted to be opening this unique festival of some of the really good things that Aylesbury has to offer. The events, stalls, performing acts all look 'Gold Medal Standard' to me."

Now in its 2nd year, the popular Waterside Festival will once again be celebrating Aylesbury’s rich canal heritage, with a wide range of activities, including a floating market, free canoeing, kayaking and paddle-boarding sessions, as well as musical and dance performances.

The fun-packed festival is sponsored by Aylesbury Garden Town, and more information about the event is available at: watersidefestival.org