The Len’s Light Tractor Relay stopped off at Winslow on Friday, July 7, on its mission to spread the word about mental health issues to farming communities across the country.

Andy Eadon is driving the tractor from John O’Groats to Land’s End in tribute to his son Len, a young farmer who tragically took his own life in January last year, at the age of 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy and his wife Lynda founded Len’s Light to keep their son’s memory alive and help prevent other young people committing suicide.

Lynda and Andy Eadon talk to people in Winslow town centre

The tractor relay is visiting livestock markets, talking to as many people as possible and passing on the key message that ‘no-one in the rural community should feel isolated or alone’.

Andy and Lynda said: “The journey of Len’s Light reflects on the many issues in modern-day farming.

"The tractor relay would never have happened if we had not reached out for help, support and guidance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That same support is needed to keep everyone safe in their own journeys.

From left: Lynda Eadon, Virginia Stollery of the FCN, Winslow Primestock Show secretary Pauline Claridge and Andy Eadon

"Everyone has something to offer, so please reach out, accept help and become strong so that you can give back to others.”

Since Len’s death, more than £100,000 has been raised for charities in his name. The official launch of Len’s Light was at the Kenilworth Show in June.

The Len’s Light tractor was parked outside The Bell on Friday morning, where Andy and Lynda chatted to people about mental health issues and the importance of talking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winslow Christmas Primestock Show and Edgcott and Winslow Young Farmers organised a raffle, supported by local businesses, which raised £600 for Len’s Light’s nominated charities, FCN The Farming Community Network, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies).

From left: Lynda Eaton, Pauline Claridge and granddaughter Florence Claridge

The tractor’s 2,000-mile journey through Britain has included a stop at Westminster on July 6 and Thame on July 12. It is due to arrive at Land’s End on July 20.