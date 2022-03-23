Entertainers could perform at your Aylesbury street party for the Queen's Jubilee free of charge
Top-class entertainers are available for bookings, the town council revealed
Aylesbury Town Council is offering residents the opportunity to book an entertainer free of charge for the Queen's Jubilee.
People in Aylesbury planning street parties are encouraged to enquire about the possibility of booking a professional entertainer to keep crowds in the holiday spirit.
People who live within the parish of Aylesbury can apply for an entertainer now.
The council is providing someone from the Town Council’s Platinum Jubilee Entertainment Roadshow.
Entertainers are available between 12-7pm on Saturday 4 June and Sunday 5 June 2022.
More information and application forms can be found on the town council website here.
Applications can be sent out via post and requested over the phone by calling 01296 425 678.
The deadline for applications is 9am on Friday 20 May.
Aylesbury Town Council is also offering assistance for people who require inspiration and ideas for their street parties, it has produced a Street Party Tool Kit which can be accessed online here.