Entertainers could perform at your Aylesbury street party for the Queen's Jubilee free of charge

Aylesbury Town Council is offering residents the opportunity to book an entertainer free of charge for the Queen's Jubilee.

People in Aylesbury planning street parties are encouraged to enquire about the possibility of booking a professional entertainer to keep crowds in the holiday spirit.

People who live within the parish of Aylesbury can apply for an entertainer now.

Aylesbury District Council building

The council is providing someone from the Town Council’s Platinum Jubilee Entertainment Roadshow.

Entertainers are available between 12-7pm on Saturday 4 June and Sunday 5 June 2022.

More information and application forms can be found on the town council website here.

Applications can be sent out via post and requested over the phone by calling 01296 425 678.

The deadline for applications is 9am on Friday 20 May.