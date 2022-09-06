Enormous amount of building material removed from Green Belt site near Great Missenden after council enforcement order
Bucks Council has helped clear a site that was being used for the unauthorised storage of reclaimed building materials (predominantly bricks and tiles) near Great Missenden.
Bucks Council took planning enforcement action to stop the unauthorised activity, the local authority announced this morning (6 September).
The site in Hyde End sits between Chesham and Great Missenden and is located next to a builders’ yard.
Also, the council outlines that the area sits within the Green Belt and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Bucks.
During 2019, Chiltern District Council refused planning permission for the site to be used to store building materials. This refusal was subsequently upheld at appeal.
In June 2020, Bucks Council issued an enforcement notice against this use and released an order demanding the material was removed within six months.
Read More
After discussions with the site owners, a council enforcement officer was sent to inspect the site in July 2022.
The officer found that an enormous amount of building materials has been removed from the site and it is no longer being used.
Councillor Peter Strachan said: “I’m pleased to see that our involvement and enforcement action in this case has had a dramatically positive effect on the site, and that the unauthorised use of this sensitive Green Belt and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty site has now been brought to an end.
“We have a very successful track record of planning enforcement, which has led us to become the highest authority outside London for issuing Planning Enforcement Notices.”