Emotional day for Winslow charity honoured by Her Late Majesty

A small local charity was bestowed with a great honour this week, when Winslow’s Big Society Group received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bucks, Countess Howe, presented the award at a joyful event at Winslow Bowls Club on Tuesday, October 4.

The group, which is entirely run by volunteers, provides 20 different services to the community, including a community car scheme, telephone befriending service, weekly gentle walks and Parkinson’s support.

About 60 people attended the celebration, including the High Sheriff of Bucks, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Winslow, members of Bucks Council and the Community Board, along with Big Society Group volunteers, customers and partners.

Countess Howe spoke of the poignancy of the moment, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, as well the “high regard in which the Big Society is held”.

She pointed out: “Since the award began in 2002 just 50 organisations in Buckinghamshire have received this award for voluntary service. So you have joined an elite group.”

Countess Howe highlighted “the leadership of an inspirational chair” and quoted the awards assessors saying: "The group’s ability to harness the skills of its volunteers and find practical solutions to improve the wellbeing of their most vulnerable residents at very low cost has been exceptional.”

She concluded: “You should all feel a great sense of achievement at receiving this award, and celebrate with justifiable pride.”

The award of a certificate signed by The Queen and an engraved glass ornament was received by deputy chair Sue Keane and treasurer Zoe Sutherland on behalf of the group.

Thanking the Lord Lieutenant for “this most special award”, group chair Vron Corben said: “I feel humbled yet proud. As someone who does not seek limelight, but prefers to just get on, I am still surprised that our relatively small initiatives and services to the wonderful community of Winslow and surrounds made such an impact that we should be awarded this honour. We just do what we do!

“However, today I feel so proud of all our volunteers, 130 in number now, who give of their time, energy and most of all enthusiasm so freely, who go the extra mile, way over the call of duty, to help those in need in our community.

"We function on virtually no money, except when grants are required for larger activities, and regularly turn down offers of money because our service is totally run by volunteers.

"It is great, though, to see how volunteers too grow in helping others, and are provided with such a sense of rich fulfilment. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. None of this would happen without you.”

The formalities were followed by tea and homemade cake, when volunteers talked individually with Countess Howe about what volunteering has done for them, and customers spoke of the life-changing help the group had given them .

1. Winslow Big Society Group Group chair Vron Corben Photo: Derek Pelling

2. Winslow Big Society Group Lord Lieutenant of Bucks, The Countess Howe Photo: Derek Pelling

3. Winslow Big Society Group The award certificate and engraved glass ornament Photo: Derek Pelling

4. Winslow Big Society Group The Lord Lieutenant speaks with individuals after the ceremony Photo: Derek Pelling