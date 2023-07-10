Eminent TV criminologist to give public lecture in Buckingham on Murder At Home

An eminent criminologist will be presenting a public talk entitled ‘Murder At Home: How our safest place is where we’re most in danger’ at the University of Buckingham next week.

David Wilson is Emeritus Professor of Criminology at Birmingham City University. The founding director of the university’s Centre for Applied Criminology, he specialises in crimes of violence committed by men, especially murder and serial murder.

A noted author and broadcaster, he has won the Broadcast Award and a Royal Television Society Award for his Channel 4 documentary, Interview with a Murderer, and was shortlisted for the Saltire Award for his book,

Prof David Wilson. Picture: Gavin Hopkins

‘Signs of Murder: A small town in Scotland, a miscarriage of justice and the search for the truth’.

David, who lives near Buckingham, presents David Wilson’s Crime Files for BBC Scotland. His most recent book is Murder at Home: How Our Safest Space is Where we are Most in Danger (Sphere), exploring the tragic prevalence of domestic murder. Each year on average 75 per cent of female murder victims and 39 per cent of murdered men are killed at home.David Wilson studied at the University of Glasgow, Selwyn College, Cambridge, and at the Cambridge Institute of Criminology, where he gained a PhD in 1983.

Recruited directly from Cambridge, he joined Her Majesty's Prison Service as an assistant governor at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in 1984. He then worked at HMP Grendon, where he ran the sex offenders treatment programme, as well as HMP Woodhill, and HMYOI Finnamore Wood.

While at HMP Woodhill, Prof Wilson helped design and managed the two units for the 12 most disruptive prisoners in the country, bringing him into contact with some of the most notorious offenders of the last 30 years, including Charles Bronson and Dennis Nilsen.

He is the author of A Plot To Kill, an analysis of the case of Benjamin Field who was convicted of the murder of former teacher Peter Farquhar in Maids Moreton in 2019.