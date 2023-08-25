News you can trust since 1832
Emergency services rush to large fire reported in Aylesbury and engine tips over in Bucks town

One resident said she could smell the smoke from half a mile away
By James Lowson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

Emergency responders have rushed to a large fire reported in Aylesbury today (25 August).

Social media is filled with reports stating that the old doctor’s surgery in Jackson Road, in the Meadowcroft area of the Bucks town, is on fire.

The building near to Tesco Express is releasing a lot of smoke, with one witness claiming on Twitter that she could smell the smoke from a neighbourhood located half a mile away.

The fire service and police force remain at the sceneThe fire service and police force remain at the scene
The fire service and police force remain at the scene

Thames Valley Police has advised residents living nearby to keep their windows closed.

A police force spokesperson said at 4pm: “Thames Valley Police, along with the Fire and Ambulance services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Meadowcroft Surgery in Aylesbury.

“There is a large amount of smoke.

“If you live in the vicinity of the surgery, please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Also, spotted by Paradise Orchard in the Berryfields area of the Bucks town, is a fire engine which has tipped onto its side. Other engines have been seen in the vicinity of the prone vehicle.

Firefighters have been seen moving the overturned vehicle off the road, one resident said she saw people receiving medical treatment at the scene.

Early in the afternoon residents took to community Facebook groups warning that part of the road to Berryfields was shut off whilst the fire service was on the scene.

At least four firefighters could be seen using hoses in attempts to extinguish the blaze on the roof of the old Meadowcroft Surgery, which was closed in 2022 when it merged with the practice opened in Berryfields.

