Thames Valley Police were called to deal with an overturned vehicle in Aylesbury this morning (Tuesday).

This dramatic photo sent to us shows a car on its roof on Walton Street, almost opposite the Blue Leanie building, just before 11am.

The overturned vehicle on Walton Street, Aylesbury, around 11am this morning

We are trying to establish if anybody was injured but the fire service have confirmed they were not called to this incident.