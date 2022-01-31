A 20-year-old horse needed rescuing after falling ill and remaining stationary in a village near Aylesbury on Friday morning (January 28).

The horse was unable to get back up and Bucks Fire and Rescue responders and a vet were called out.

At 11:20am by a barn in Aylesbury Road, Haddenham, firefighters who have received large animal support training hoisted the horse back to her hooves.

the horse being supported by firefighters

Two fire engines and specialist equipment was sent to the scene, a Thames Valley Police officer also attended.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The firefighters, trained in large animal rescue, provided assistance to the vet.

"They used lines to help release the horse from her stable. Once in the open air they used specialist rescue equipment attached to an onsite digger to help the horse onto her hooves."

The horse was kept in the supportive sling used to lift her back onto her hooves for several minutes, while the vet checked her condition.

firefighters lifting the horse

Once the horse had regained her balance, she was returned to her owner to trot around the grounds.

Station Commander, Dave Tubbs, who attended the incident said: “Working with the vet, yard team, and owner, this incident provided the crews with the opportunity to utilise their technical capability and expertise in animal rescue.