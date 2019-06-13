Elmhurst School parking problems "an accident waiting to happen"

Aeron Mezulis, whose mum lives on Dunsham Lane opposite Elmhurst School has been threatened by parents, and fears an 'accident waiting to happen' after parking woes escalate around pick up and drop off hours.

Aeron's mum lives opposite the school, that during drop off and pick up times, become chock filled with cars, blocking pavements with children weaving in and out of parked cars.

Aeron says parents park on her driveway, block her in when she's trying to leave the house and even once had a moped park up on her front lawn.

Aeron said: "My mum has had enough. There are rude people walking through her garden every day, and when she's politely asked them to move they have offered her out for a fight!

"It's unbelievable. She's currently not well and all the stress this is causing can't be helping her condition.

"We had one incident where a car had broken down, parked up and was changing a tyre on our driveway. My mum wanted to get out as she was heading out but the people in the car just laughed at her."

They have been in contact with the police who just shrugged and said something along the lines of 'it's only for a short while'.

But Aeron believes it's an accident waiting to happen.

"Cars speed up and down the road for 2 hours each way, with taxis turning around too.

"Children weave in and out of these parked cars, through the gaps.

"It's not going to be long until an accident happens, and a child is knocked over.

Aeron has reported the dangers to the school, yet nothing has been done. The school have acknowledged there is an issue.

"All it would take is a marshall from the school in a hi-vis, or some road cones, and the problem is solved, but nobody wants to help out.

"My mum is being abused by parents, and she can't get out or into her home if she's out and about at these times."

In response to this, Elmhurst School issued the following statement:

"Elmhurst School actively encourages children to walk or cycle to school, in order to reduce congestion at the beginning and end of the school day.

"Staff at the school work proactively with parents to establish strong and supportive relationships, and there is zero tolerance of aggressive or abusive behaviour both on the school site and outside the school.

"The school communicates these high expectations clearly in newsletters and in individual meetings with parents.

"It is deeply regrettable that residents living near the school are experiencing the thoughtless and inconsiderate behaviour of a small minority of people."