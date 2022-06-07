Eleven gardens open to the public in Aylesbury Vale village

Eleven Granborough residents are opening their gardens to the public between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
Refreshments will be served and there will be a display of old photographs of Granborough in the village hall.
Entrance tickets to the gardens and maps will be on sale at £5 per person from the village hall.
If you are unable to see all the gardens in one afternoon, your ticket will cover both days. Please make sure that you wear a sticker.
It is four years since Granborough last held an open gardens event and many gardens have been improved or altered during this time.
There will also be a scarecrow competition, open to all ages, which will be judged on Saturday morning and a prize awarded for the best scarecrow.
The theme for the competition is Royalty, and the scarecrows will be on display throughout the weekend.