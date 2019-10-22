Electric vehicle display coming to Aylesbury town centre

Members of a Bucks electric vehicle club will be showing of their cars in Aylesbury town centre next Monday.

The club says that they want to show members of the public just how wide ranging the types of electric vehicles are, and encourage others to make the switch.

An electric hearse, which is owned and run by CPJ Field Funeral Directors will also be present at the event

On the day members of the Bucks EV club will be able to answer questions from shoppers and visitors, and will be able to share their experiences; from rural and urban driving to long distance travelling across Europe.

The EV Experience Centre from Milton Keynes will also be attending with two display cars and they will be able to answer all sorts of questions about the cost of driving electric cars and explain day to day questions such as the logistics of charging.

Event organiser Warren Whyte, who is also a local councillor and Bucks County Council cabinet member, said: “It will be great to be able to share our experiences of driving a wide range of electric cars, and help answer all those questions you were afraid to ask in a car dealership.

"We will have cars such from companies such as Nissan, Renault, Tesla and Volkswagen. We are very grateful for being supported by Aylesbury Garden Town and we share a vision for cleaner air and greener travel, and hope we can support more people converting to electric cars!”

The event will be on from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm. More information about the event can be found at www.bucksevs.uk