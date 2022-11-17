Elderly victims in Bucks get their money back after being defrauded in international scam

Eleven elderly residents in Bucks who were defrauded in an international lottery scam are having having their money returned by Trading Standards officers

In a landmark investigation, the National Trading Standards team hosted by Surrey County Council, working with the United States Federal Trade Commission, identified US-based fraudsters who targeted UK households with scam mail offering alleged cash wins and claiming ‘guaranteed’ cash prize payouts.

The Kansas-based crime gang deliberately targeted older people living alone or those with long-term health conditions, sending deceptive personalised mail to individuals in the so-called ‘Next Gen’ sweepstakes scheme.

They enticed victims into paying an upfront fee ranging from £25 to £40 and many paid the fee several times before realising there was no prize.

Following action by the US Federal Trade Commission, a Federal Judge ordered that $25 million of forfeited cash and assets be made available to compensate victims around the world.

Trading Standards officers have identified and contacted 11 Bucks residents who were defrauded by the scam, all of whom will have their money returned.

The amounts being reimbursed vary between £31 and £678, with a total of £1,525 being returned to Bucks residents. Officers are also advising them on how to identify scams and stay safe in future.

Mark Winn, Bucks Council cabinet member for homelessness and regulatory services, said: “This is great news that our Trading Standards officers have been able to return money to people in Buckinghamshire who have fallen victim to this scam.

"This is a result of National Trading Standards and the Federal Trade Commission working together to investigate this international scam.

“With the current cost of living crisis, our Trading Standards officers are seeing more instances of fraud and scams, so I would remind residents and local businesses to be extra vigilant and always think twice before responding to unsolicited mail, telephone calls, emails or in-person cold callers and, if you are at all suspicious, never be afraid to say no, hit delete or put the phone down.”