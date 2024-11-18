Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in hospital fighting for his life following a two-vehicle crash in a Bucks town last week.

Thames Valley Police confirmed a man needed urgent treatment following a collision in Amersham on Thursday (14 November).

At around 6.45pm on Tuesday 5 November, a grey Toyota Corolla and a blue Citroen C1 were involved in a collision on the A416 Amersham Road between the junction of Chiltern Road and Moor Road.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the driver of the Citroen, a man in his 70s, sustained life threatening injuries to his chest and remains in hospital in a serious and critical condition.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Also the police force has revealed that officers revisited the scene last week to carry out forensic collision investigation work.

Investigating officer Sergeant Edward Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I am aware that this forensic collision investigation work on Thursday caused additional congestion in the area, but this was necessary in order to progress this investigation promptly, effectively and during daylight hours.

“The closures were published via road traffic reports.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the critically ill man involved in this collision and we will carry out all lines of enquiry in order to secure and preserve evidence.

“If anyone witnessed this collision, has dash-cam or mobile phone footage or any information that may assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting crime reference number 43240535865.

“You can also upload digital evidence to our online portal.”