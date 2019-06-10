Eight-Year-Old Hallie picked to be a future Formula one star!

Eight-year-old Hallie Findlater from Aylesbury has been selected by ROKiT Williams Formula One driver George Russell to become an FIA F1 Future Star and join her F1 heroes on the grid at the 2019 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Hallie was selected from 50 entries to Motorsport UK’s nationwide competition to find seven F1 Future Stars.

Aged between 7-10 years old, the young karters were asked to submit a 30-second video explaining why they want to be an F1 Future Star, who their F1 hero is and why, and what it would mean to represent karting at the British Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports while judging the competition, George Russell commented: “Without karting I wouldn’t be here today. We as Formula One drivers, especially as a younger driver myself, need to put karting back on the map and get more people involved.”

Dan Parker, Motorsport UK Kart Manager, added: “I’d like to congratulate Hallie and all our winners and thank our panel for judging such a close competition. Hallie really showed her passion towards karting and F1, and we are delighted to have her representing Motorsport UK at the British Grand Prix.

"All four current British F1 drivers won UK karting championships on their way to the top, highlighting its importance at a grassroots level.

"UK karting is going from strength-to-strength - the Motorsport UK-run British Kart Championships are seeing the biggest grids we've had in 30 years.”

Russell was joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Scott Mitchell and Sky Sports F1 Presenter Natalie Pinkham over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, as they watched the video entry submissions.

The Sun’s F1 Correspondent, Ben Hunt, also joined the panel as the team whittled down the candidates to the final seven.

Hallie joins fellow Motorsport UK Bambino and Cadet karters as 2019 F1 Future Stars:

• Amelie Acketts (9)

• Daniel Amor (10)

• Macauley Guy (10)

• Laith Khan (8)

• Kaiser Riemann (10)

• Aston Sharp (8)

The seven young karters will join Motorsport UK 2018 Bambino Kart Champion Frazer Anderson (8) and Dare to be Different winners Katie Donaldson (7) and Keira Harris (8).

In addition to meeting their F1 heroes, Motorsport UK’s 10 F1 Future Stars will represent and promote UK karting to millions watching the British Grand Prix around the world.