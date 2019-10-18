Editor’s column: There are so many HS2 campaigning heroes here in Aylesbury Vale

At the time of writing this there is still a lot of work to do, but I’m very pleased with this week’s paper and hope that you find it an interesting and informative read.

Someone asked me with week whether I think the HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign is going well?

The simple answer is I think we, and the giant group of campaigners that we have amassed in our campaign group community on Facebook, have caused a real stir, and put pressure on at a time when it is really needed.

I’m really proud of the campaign group, and thank you to everyone who has signed up because you are the real heroes. Sometimes there won’t be a post from me from a couple of days, but the group has now developed a life of its own, sharing information and giving support in a way that on our own we simply could not have done.

So, who knows what the outcome of the review will be, but all power to the elbow of those folks who are standing in front of the bulldozers and hedge clippers and sharing and supporting the cause. There are real heroes in our community and we have been proud to give them a platform.

